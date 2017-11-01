BRIEF-Generac reports Q3 earnings per share $0.64

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Generac Holdings Inc

* Generac reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 sales $457.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $420.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 14 to 15 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Generac Holdings Inc - ‍Company is increasing its prior guidance for revenue growth and adjusted ebitda margins for full-year 2017​

* Generac Holdings Inc - ‍2017 total core organic sales growth is now anticipated to increase 9% to 10%​

* Generac Holdings Inc - ‍2017 net income margins, before deducting for non-controlling interests, are now expected to be approximately 8.0%​

* Generac Holdings Inc - ‍Adjusted EBITDA margins, also before deducting for non-controlling interests, are expected to be approximately 19.0% for fy 2017​

* FY2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Generac Holdings Inc - ‍Operating and free cash flow generation is expected to sequentially increase during Q4​