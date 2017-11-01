BRIEF-General Communication reports Q3 revenue of $231 million

Nov 1 (Reuters) - General Communication Inc

* GCI reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $231 million

* General Communication Inc - ‍affirming pro forma EBITDA guidance to be between $300 million and $315 million in 2017, excluding costs related to liberty transaction​

* General Communication Inc - ‍capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $165 million in 2017​

