Sept 21 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics awarded $5 billion for design of U.S. Navy’s next ballistic-missile submarine

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍construction of lead Columbia-class submarine is scheduled to begin in fall of 2020​

* General Dynamics says ‍U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $5.1 billion integrated product and process development contract​