Jan 11 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY MEDICAL COMMAND REGIONAL TRAINING CONTRACT

* GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - ‍SINGLE-AWARD CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $58.9 MILLION FOR 1-YEAR BASE PERIOD WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS​