FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-General Finance announces offer to buy noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 12, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-General Finance announces offer to buy noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corporation announces takeover offer to acquire public noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf

* General Finance Corporation announces takeover offer to acquire public noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf

* Company controls 51% of total outstanding ordinary shares of Royal Wolf

* General Finance Corp - ‍company controls 51% of total outstanding ordinary shares of Royal Wolf​

* Says ‍a$1.83 per share purchase price represents a 41% premium over Royal Wolf's latest closing price​

* General Finance Corp - ‍has received financing for takeover offer from Bison Capital Equity Partners V, LP and its affiliates​

* Says ‍company has received financing for takeover offer from Bison Capital Equity Partners V, LP and its affiliates​

* General Finance Corp -offer for A$1.83 per share in cash, less special dividend by Royal Wolf of a$0.0265 per share, for purchase by co of A$88.7 million

* General Finance Corp - ‍if it acquires 90% or more of Royal Wolf's shares, co will be able to complete compulsory acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.