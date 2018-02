Feb 6 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q2 REVENUE $92.1 MILLION VERSUS $72.3 MILLION

* EXPECT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $320 MILLION TO $330 MILLION

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO INCREASE BY 28 PERCENT TO 34 PERCENT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 FROM FISCAL YEAR 2017