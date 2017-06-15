BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO

June 15 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corp - effective January 1, 2018, Jody Miller will become president and chief executive officer of general finance corporation

* Miller will join board of directors later in year, restoring company's board to seven members

* General Finance Corp - Ronald F. Valenta becoming company's executive chairman of board of directors