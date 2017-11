BRIEF-General Finance Q1 loss per share $0.04

Nov 7 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corporation reports first quarter results for fiscal year 2018

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $76.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $295 million to $315 million

* General Finance Corp - ‍consolidated adjusted ebitda would increase by 8 pct to 16 pct in fiscal year 2018 from fiscal year 2017​