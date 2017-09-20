FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-General Mills reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.71
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 20, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in a month

BRIEF-General Mills reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* General mills reports fiscal 2018 first-quarter results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.79 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* General Mills Inc - ‍company reaffirms fiscal 2018 full-year outlook​

* General Mills Inc qtrly net sales for General Mills’ North America retail segment ‍totaled $2.44 billion, down 5 percent from prior year​

* General Mills Inc - ‍first-quarter net sales for convenience stores & foodservice segment were essentially flat to year-ago levels at $447 million​

* General Mills Inc - ‍restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs totaled $5 million in quarter compared to $59 million a year ago​

* General Mills Inc - ‍company now estimates currency translation will be a 1 cent benefit to full-year fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted EPS​

* General Mills -‍ anticipated a slow start to year on bottom line, and co continues to expect sequential improvement in profitability in coming quarters​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $15.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.