Feb 27 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS FILES TO SAY THE UAW RETIREE MEDICAL BENEFITS TRUST IS OFFERING 40 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* GENERAL MOTORS SAYS IT IS NOT SELLING ANY SHARES IN OFFERING; CO WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER