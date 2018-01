Jan 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - REPORTS DEC U.S. DELIVERIES OF 308,539 VEHICLES; DOWN 3.3 PCT‍​

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM’S CHIEF ECONOMIST FORECASTS 2018 TOTAL VEHICLE SALES (INCLUDING MEDIUM AND HEAVY TRUCKS) TO EXCEED 17 MILLION UNITS

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - 2018 LIGHT VEHICLE SALES ARE FORECASTED TO BE IN HIGH 16 MILLION-UNIT RANGE Further company coverage: