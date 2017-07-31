BRIEF-Generex announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate Keytruda in combination with ae37 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer

July 31 (Reuters) - Generex Biotechnology Corp

* Generex announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with ae37 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer

* Generex Biotechnology Corp - ‍antigen express has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with merck​

* Generex Biotechnology Corp - ‍additional details were not disclosed​

* Generex Biotechnology Corp - under terms of agreement, trial will be sponsored by antigen express