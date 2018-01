BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming - Based On Preliminary Calculations, Sees Financial Results For 2017 Including Non-Cash Reduction In Income Tax Expense Of Around $400 Million

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* GENESEE & WYOMING - BASED ON PRELIMINARY CALCULATIONS, SEES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDING NON-CASH REDUCTION IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF AROUND $400 MILLION

* GENESEE & WYOMING - ‍FORWARD-LOOKING TO 2018, CO ESTIMATES ITS CONSOLIDATED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 27 PERCENT - SEC FILING​

* GENESEE & WYOMING SAYS $400 MILLION TAX EXPENSE IS RESULTING PRIMARILY FROM REMEASUREMENT OF CO‘S DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES TO REFLECT TAX REFORM

* GENESEE & WYOMING - CO'S 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO INCLUDE ADDITION TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $15 - $30 MILLION DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT