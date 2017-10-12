FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genesis Energy LP confirms previous financial guidance and plans to further enhance its balance sheet and financial flexibility by reallocating capital
October 12, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Genesis Energy LP confirms previous financial guidance and plans to further enhance its balance sheet and financial flexibility by reallocating capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP

* Genesis Energy, L.P. confirms previous financial guidance and plans to further enhance its balance sheet and financial flexibility by reallocating capital

* Genesis Energy LP - ‍Has completed a review of its previously disclosed financial guidance​

* Genesis Energy LP - ‍Beginning with quarter ending Dec 31, 2017, expects grow quarterly distribution by no less than $0.01 per common unit, per quarter​

* Genesis Energy LP - ‍Beginning with quarter ended Sept 30, target distribution coverage of new distribution profile of 1.40 to 1.60 times on a cash basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

