Feb 16 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE- ON FEB 15, HOLDERS OF MAJORITY OF VOTING POWER OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED & RESTATED VOTING AGREEMENT

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, MEMBERS OF VOTING GROUP TO EXTEND "LOCK-UP" PERIOD OF SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK UNTIL JULY 31, 2018