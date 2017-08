June 19 (Reuters) - GENEURO SA:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN PHASE 2A STUDY WITH GNBAC1 IN TYPE 1 DIABETES

* AUSTRALIAN PHASE 2A CLINICAL STUDY PLANS TO ENROLL 60 ADULT PATIENTS IN OVER 10 CENTERS

* LAST PATIENT ENROLMENT IS EXPECTED BY END 2017