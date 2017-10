Sept 28 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA:

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 23.1 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017

* FINAL RESULTS FROM FULL 12-MONTH STUDY OF CHANGE-MS PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS ARE EXPECTED IN Q12018

* H1 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 8.0 MILLION VERSUS RESTATED LOSS FOR THE PERIOD OF EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

