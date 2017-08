July 31 (Reuters) - Geneuro Sa:

* Q2 OPERATING REVENUES OF EUR 1.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 2.5 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 23.5 MILLION AS OF 30 JUNE 2017

* TIMELINE ACCELERATED TO SEPTEMBER FOR TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE IIB STUDY IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* CHANGE-MS STUDY: GENEURO NOW EXPECTS TO PRESENT ITS FIRST TRIAL RESULTS IN SEPTEMBER 2017 RATHER THAN IN EARLY Q4 2017 AS PREVIOUSLY INDICATED

* Q2 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALLED EUR 23.5 MILLION