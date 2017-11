Nov 14 (Reuters) - Geneva Finance Ltd:

* HY ‍unaudited after-tax profit NZ$3.2mln , up 34 pct​

* ‍Co to distribute 1.0 cent per share dividend, payable on 15 December 2017​

* ‍HY revenue from ordinary activities up 18 pct​