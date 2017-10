BRIEF-Genfit completes offering of convertible bonds due 2022 for 180 million euros

Oct 17 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA:

* REG-GENFIT COMPLETES A €180 MILLION OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (“OCEANES”) DUE 2022

* ‍OFFERING WAS MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSCRIBED, INITIAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM EUR 150 MILLION TO EUR 180 MILLION​

* NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF THE OCEANES WAS SET AT €29.60, REPRESENTING A CONVERSION/EXCHANGE PREMIUM OF 30% TO CO’S REFERENCE SHARE PRICE‍​

* ‍OCEANES BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE OF 3.50% PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON APRIL 16, AND OCT 16 OF EACH YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)