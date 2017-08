July 10 (Reuters) - Genie Energy Ltd:

* Genie Energy Ltd says on July 5 co, units entered into class action settlement agreement

* Genie Energy Ltd - under settlement agreement, co agreed to pay certain amounts to resolve lawsuits

* Genie Energy Ltd - co estimates, based in part on historical participation rates, that total settlement payment will be about $9 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sGSNYZ) Further company coverage: