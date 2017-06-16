FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab announces preliminary cervical cancer data from tisotumab vedotin phase I/II study
June 16, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab announces preliminary cervical cancer data from tisotumab vedotin phase I/II study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S

* Genmab announces preliminary cervical cancer data from tisotumab vedotin phase i/ii study

* Genmab says considering plans for further clinical development of tisotumab vedotin in cervical cancer

* Genmab - conjunctivitis was identified as a tisotumab vedotin specific toxicity, which led to introducing of prophylactic management

* Genmab - in cervical cancer cohort, 15 patients experienced one or more grade 3 adverse events

* Genmab - safety profile of tisotumab vedotin consistent with known mmae based antibody-drug conjugates including peripheral neuropathy and neutropenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

