Jan 22 (Reuters) - GENMAB:

* ANNOUNCES NOVARTIS’ INTENTION TO TRANSITION ARZERRA® (OFATUMUMAB) FROM COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY TO LIMITED AVAILABILITY VIA COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAMS FOR THE TREATMENT OF CLL IN NON-US MARKETS

* ‍RECEIVES USD 50 MILLION FROM NOVARTIS AS PAYMENT FOR LOST POTENTIAL MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES​

* ‍AMOUNT WILL BE INCLUDED IN GENMAB‘S 2018 GUIDANCE​

* ‍ROYALTIES WILL CONTINUE TO BE EARNED ON NET SALES OF ARZERRA​