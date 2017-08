BRIEF-Genmab Q2 net profit at DKK 307.3 million

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GENMAB:

* SAYS ‍REVENUE WAS DKK 1,024 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO DKK 524 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​

* ‍MAINTAINS 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE​

* MAINTAINING ITS 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 22, 2017 AND REITERATED ON MAY 10, 2017

* Q2 REVENUE DKK ‍773.3​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 716 MILLION)

* Q2 NET PROFIT DKK 307.3 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 400 MILLION)

* Q2 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT DKK 536.4‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 469 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)