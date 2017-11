BRIEF-Genmab Q3 net loss DKK 5.7 mln, misses estimates

Nov 8 (Reuters) - GENMAB A/S:

* GENMAB ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍REVENUE WAS DKK 1,348 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 COMPARED TO DKK 889 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016​

* ‍OPERATING INCOME WAS DKK 641 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 COMPARED TO DKK 345 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016​

* ‍IS MAINTAINING ITS 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 22, 2017 AND REITERATED ON SEPTEMBER 27, 2017​

* Q3 REVENUE DKK ‍​ 323.4 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 333 MILLION)

* Q3 OPERATING RESULT DKK ‍​ 58.3 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 59 MILLION)

* Q3 NET LOSS DKK ‍​5.7 MILLION (REUTERS POLL PROFIT DKK 67.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)