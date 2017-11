BRIEF-‍Genmab says expect 2017 revenue to be in range of DKK 2,110 – 2,310 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Genmab:

* ‍GENMAB ACHIEVES USD 25 MILLION MILESTONE FOR FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE OF DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB) IN JAPAN AND UPDATES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE​

* GENMAB SAYS ‍EXPECT 2017 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 2.110 - 2.310 MILLION​

* GENMAB-EXPECT DARZALEX ROYALTIES TO REMAIN IN RANGE OF DKK 930 - 1,100 MILLION WHICH ARE BASED ON ESTIMATED USD 1,100 - 1,300 MILLION OF DARZALEX SALES IN 2017​

* ‍NOW EXPECT OPERATING INCOME FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY DKK 1,060 - 1,260 MILLION, COMPARED TO DKK 900 - 1,100 MILLION IN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: