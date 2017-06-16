FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab says U.S. FDA approves darzalex in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 16, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab says U.S. FDA approves darzalex in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S

* Genmab announces u.s. fda approval of darzalex(daratumumab) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

* Genmab - will receive milestone payments totaling $25 million from Janssen in connection with approval & first commercial sale of darzalex under newly expanded label

* Genmab - approval and related milestones do not impact financial guidance issued by Genmab on May 10, 2017

