Dec 14 (Reuters) - Genmark Diagnostics Inc:

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC - ON DEC 13 CO ENTERED FIFTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL - SEC FILING

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC - AS PER AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATE FOR LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT EXTENDED TO MARCH 12, 2020 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2AoiIbB) Further company coverage: