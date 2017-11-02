FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genocea Biosciences inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.59​
November 2, 2017 / 12:19 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Genocea Biosciences inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.59​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc

* Genocea reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Genocea biosciences - ‍expects existing cash and cash equivalents sufficient to support operating expenses and capital expenditure into middle of 2018​

* Genocea biosciences inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents as of september 30, 2017 were $22.0 million compared to $35.2 million as of june 30, 2017​

* Genocea biosciences inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.59​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

