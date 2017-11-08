FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genomic Health Q3 loss per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Genomic Health Q3 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Genomic Health Inc:

* Genomic Health announces third quarter 2017 financial results and reports recent business progress

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $83.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genomic Health - ‍expects to meet low end of FY revenue guidance, which is $345 million, excluding estimated hurricane impact on revenue of about $3 million in Q3​

* Genomic Health Inc - ‍expects to deliver full-year profit, excluding $3.2 million cost of biocartis transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.