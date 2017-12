Dec 19 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* GENOMIC VISION OPTIMIZES THE TERMS OF ITS OCABSA (CONVERTIBLE NOTES WITH WARRANTS) FINANCING LINE TO OBTAIN GREATER FLEXIBILITY WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS DEVELOPMENT

* IMMEDIATE ISSUANCE OF A NEW EUR 1.0 MILLION TRANCHE OF OCABSA