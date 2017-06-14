FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genon Energy says co, Genon Americas Generation, Genon entities entered into a restructuring support and lock-up agreement with NRG Energy, holders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Genon Americas Generation Llc

* Genon Energy - on June 12, co, Genon Americas Generation, Genon Entities entered into a restructuring support and lock-up agreement with nrg energy, holders

* Genon Energy - NRG shall provide Genon entities with fully cash collateralized letter of credit facility in amount not to exceed $330 million - sec filing

* Genon Energy - as per RSA terms, NRG will provide co with transition services at rate of $84 million on annualized basis during pendency of chapter 11 cases Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sAd45m) Further company coverage:

