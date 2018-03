Feb 28 (Reuters) - Genova Property Group Ab:

* ‍GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP ACQUIRES PROPERTY IN STOCKHOLM​

* PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED TO UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 166 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION FOR DEFERRED TAX

* SELLER IS MAGNOLIA BOSTAD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)