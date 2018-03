Feb 28 (Reuters) - GENOVIS AB:

* ‍OCT-DEC NET SALES ROSE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT TO SEK 6,974K (5,551K)​

* ‍OCT-DEC OPERATING RESULT IMPROVED BY SEK 1,154K AND TOTALED LOSS SEK 1,144K (LOSS SEK 2,298K).​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)