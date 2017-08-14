BRIEF-Genpact announces secondary equity offering on behalf of selling shareholders

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Genpact Ltd-

* Genpact announces secondary equity offering on behalf of selling shareholders

* Genpact Ltd - ‍selling shareholders are offering approximately 15 percent of genpact shares they beneficially own​

* Genpact Ltd - ‍announced an underwritten public offering of 10 million common shares by certain shareholders​

* Genpact Ltd - ‍after giving effect to offering, selling shareholders will beneficially own approximately 30 percent of Genpact's outstanding common shares​