BRIEF-Gentex reports Q2 EPS $0.31

July 21 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp

* Gentex reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 6 to 10 percent

* Q2 sales $443.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.2 million

* Sees 2017 calendar year net sales $1.79 billion - $1.83 billion

* Expects revenues in H2 of calendar year 2017 to increase between 6 pct and 10 pct when compared with 3rd, 4th quarters of calendar year 2016

* Company is making no changes to its previously announced revenue estimates for calendar year 2018

* Sees 2017 gross margin 38.5 percent to 39.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: