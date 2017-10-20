FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gentex reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.31
#Auto Manufacturing
October 20, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Gentex reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp

* Gentex reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $438.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $452 million

* Sees FY ‍net sales in the range of $1.78 - $1.80 billion​

* Sees ‍2017 capital expenditures $110 million - $120 million​

* Sees Q4 ‍total light vehicle production 13.42 million​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍total light vehicle production​ 53.06 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
