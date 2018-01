BRIEF-Gentex Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.46

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp:

* GENTEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES $459.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $450.2 MILLION

* TOTAL IMPACT OF TAX ADJUSTMENTS REDUCED CO‘S INCOME TAX EXPENSE DURING QUARTER BY $37.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES$115 MILLION - $130 MILLION

* SEES FY2018‍ REVNUE OF $1.89 BILLION - $1.97 BILLION​

* ‍SEES 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION 52.8 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY CURRENTLY EXPECTS 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 5 - 10% ABOVE 2018 REVENUE ESTIMATES​

* NEXT TWO YEARS PRESENT “MANY CHALLENGES” DUE TO A FLAT-TO-DOWN LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: