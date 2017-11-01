FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gentherm Inc announces acquisition of Etratech
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 1, 2017 / 9:08 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Gentherm Inc announces acquisition of Etratech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gentherm Inc

* Gentherm announces acquisition of Etratech; provides platform for continued growth and diversification of product portfolio

* Gentherm Inc - deal for ‍approximately US$64 million​

* Gentherm Inc - deal expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2017 by about eight cents per share on a fully diluted pro-forma basis​

* Gentherm Inc - ‍purchase was funded from Gentherm’s existing available cash​

* Gentherm Inc - ‍it is anticipated that acquisition could grow co’s total electronics revenues to about $200 million by 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
