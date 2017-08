July 27 (Reuters) - Gentherm Inc-

* Gentherm reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $243.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $244.3 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Gentherm Inc says expect full year 2017 revenue growth is likely to be at lower end of previous range of between 5% and 10%