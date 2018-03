BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong Says Star NCLC Entered Underwriting Agreement With Norwegian Cruise Line

March 1 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* STAR NCLC ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 1 MARCH ​

* IN OFFERING, STAR NCLC PROPOSES TO SELL 9.8 MILLION NCLH SHARES

* UNIT STAR NCLC AGREED TO SELL GENTING DISPOSAL SHARES TO UNDERWRITER UNDER DEAL

* ‍GAIN OF ABOUT US$24.4 MLN IS EXPECTED TO ACCRUE TO GROUP AS RESULT OF DISPOSAL​

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR 9.8 MILLION NCLH SHARES TO AMOUNT TO ABOUT US$543.6 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL GAIN ON DISPOSAL WOULD BE US$128.9 MLN​