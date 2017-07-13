FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong says unit disposed about 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 13, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong says unit disposed about 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* Unit disposed of a total of 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment

* Deal for total consideration of on-market disposals was a$38.5 million

* Disposal happened between 28 July 2016 and 25 May 2017

* Following completion of block trade, unit and group will cease to hold any interest in shares in star entertainment.

* Unit entered into sale agreement with UBS AG pursuant to which UBS AG to conduct and manage sale of a 46.4 shares in Star Entertainment

* A gain in an amount of about US$67.5 million is expected to accrue to group as a result of transaction

* Sale agreement with UBS AG for total consideration of block trade was A$235.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.