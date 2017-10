Oct 6 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd

* Entered into variation agreement by MVWW with Axiko Consortium on 6 Oct for changes and for increase in purchase price​

* ‍Aggregated consideration under HVAC agreement (as varied) is approximately EUR124.3 million​

* ‍Refers to HVAC agreement entered into with Axiko Consortium on 21 feb by MVWW, an indirect unit of co​