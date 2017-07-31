FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Genting Malaysia says unit entered into share purchase agreement
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 31, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Genting Malaysia says unit entered into share purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd:

* E-Genting holdings, a unit of GENM entered into a share purchase agreement with RW Tech Labs sdn bhd‍​

* Agreement to dispose of its entire equity interest in E-Genting sdn bhd for a total cash consideration of 3 million‍​ rgt

* GENM group is expected to realise a gain arising from the proposed disposal‍​

* Disposal is not expected to have material effect on the consolidated earnings and net assets of GENM for FY ending 31 December 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2tQQ1ka] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.