BRIEF-Genting Plantations posts qtrly ‍net profit of 76.505 million rgt

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Genting Plantations Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 429.4 million rgt
* Qtrly net profit 76.505 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly profit 94.2 million rgt and year ago qtrly revenue 396.7 million rgt
* FFB production growth rate has moderated in 3Q 2017 and is expected to persist into 4Q 2017
* FY production in Indonesia is expected to contribute closer to 40% of group’s total FFB production
* Property sales for 2017 are expected to match previous year