Feb 23 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore Plc:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$‍132.8​ MILLION VERSUS S$159.2 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE S$580.1 MILLION ​ VERSUS S$557.7 MILLION

* ‍DIRECTORS PROPOSE PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: