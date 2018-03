BRIEF-Genus Plc Reports HY ‍basic Earnings Per Share of 69 Pence​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Genus Plc:

* HY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍29.0​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 25.1 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR- AGO

* HY REVENUE ‍238.6​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 222.1 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR- AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE ‍8.1​ PENCE

* HY ‍BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 69 PENCE​

* GENUS- ‍DEMAND FOR DAIRY PRODUCT CONTINUES TO SHOW INCREMENTAL RISE SUPPORTED BY CHINA‘S GROWTH IN DEMAND, NOT BEING MET BY DOMESTIC GROWTH IN OUTPUT​

* ‍HY PORCINE REVENUES GREW 3% (6% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) WITH INCREASED ROYALTY REVENUES IN ALL REGIONS​

* ‍HY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 34% TO 40.9P​

* GENUS- ‍ANTICIPATE PERFORMING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS IN FY ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, BUT NOW EXPECT ACTUAL CURRENCIES TO BE A HEADWIND FOR YEAR​