FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 adj operating EPS $0.30
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 adj operating EPS $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* Genworth Financial announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth Financial Inc book value per share $ $26.08 at Q2 2017 end versus $30.37 at q2 2016 end

* Genworth Financial Inc - qtrly total revenues $2,223 ‍​ million versus $2,236 million

* Genworth Financial - net investment income was $801 million in quarter, up from $790 million in the prior quarter and $779 million in the prior year‍​

* Genworth Financial - qtrly U.S. Mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating income $91 million, versus $73 million in the prior quarter,$61 million in prior year‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.