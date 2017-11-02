BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.21

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:
* Genworth Financial announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genworth Financial Inc - net investment income was $797 million in quarter, down from $801 million in prior quarter and $805 million in prior year
* Genworth - currently reviewing potential refinancing options to address upcoming debt maturities in event deal with oceanwide cannot be completed
* Genworth Financial Inc qtrly total revenues of $2,215 million versus $2,150 million
* Genworth Financial Inc - book value per share $26.19 at quarter-end versus $29.84 at end of q3 2016