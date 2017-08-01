FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc:

* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.61

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.36

* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly premiums earned $168 million up 7 pct y/y

* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly premiums written $170 million versus $249 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.09, revenue view C$164.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.